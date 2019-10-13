Deepika Padukone adds spunk to MAMI Mumbai Film Festival launch, fans call her a butterfly. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:01 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone may not have any releases scheduled for this year but she is keeping busy with her other professional commitments. The actor attended the launch of the 21st edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and on Sunday. She was named as the chairperson of MAMI last year.

Deepika looked stunning in a one-shoulder blue polka-dotted gown and let loose her centre-parted hair. She also shared a picture of her look on Instagram and was showered with praise in the comments section. A fan called her a “butterfly” while another termed her an “Inspiration.” One fan called her a “fashion diva.”

Deepika at the launch of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in Mumbai on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will run from October 17-24 across multiple venues in Mumbai. The eight-day festival boasts of over 190 films, including Deepika’s actor husband Ranveer Singh’s critically acclaimed film Gully Boy; over 50 debuts, 13 world premieres, spanning 53 countries and 49 diverse languages.

Deepika’s co-star in her upcoming film Chhapaak, Vikrant Massey, also has a film that will be screened at the festival this year. Vikrant and Shweta Tripathi’s science fiction film, Cargo has been selected in the MAMI Spotlight section. The film traces the journey of a female astronaut who meets a reticent astronaut on a spaceship. With the struggles of her job piling on, she gets better acquainted with the mysterious cargo of the ship.

Also read: The Sky Is Pink box office collection day 2: Priyanka Chopra’s film collects Rs 6.50 cr, War inches towards Rs 250 cr

Vikrant had earlier thanked Deepika for helping him out for her role in promoting the festival. He said, “I remember as a kid or in college, I used to stand in queues to get the passes for movies and today my own film is there. I am grateful for this. Also a big thank you to this year’s chairman Deepika Padukone is helping us realise our dream and bringing our film to the world.”

Besides Chhapaak, Deepika also has ‘83 opposite Ranveer. While she plays an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, she plays Kapil Dev’s (Ranveer) wife Romi Dev in ‘83.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 13:58 IST