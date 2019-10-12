Deepika Padukone reveals how she’ll celebrate first Diwali with Ranveer Singh

bollywood

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:23 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018, and is looking forward to her first Diwali after marriage. She spoke about how she intends on celebrating the festival in a new interview.

Speaking to The Print, Deepika said, “Family time, we extremely value the time we have with our parents and sisters. We will not be working that’s the rule and we won’t be socialising much. Just family time!”

But Deepika has prescribed a sombre look for the famously flamboyant Ranveer for when he meets her parents. She said, “When he’s with my parents, that’s his look. If it’s a specific family event then there’s Padukone family wardrobe which is black pants, blue jeans white crisp shirts, round neck T-shirts.”

Dispelling rumours that Ranveer is always hyperactive, even at home, Deepika added, “There is an extremely quiet, vulnerable and intelligent side to him that I guess people don’t get to see very often. He’s extremely expressive, a lot of directors get to see that side of him as well.”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in secret dual ceremonies in Italy’s Lake Como district in November 2018. They have appeared in three films together so far, and will unite on screen for the first time as a married couple in the upcoming sports drama ‘83. In the film, Deepika will play the onscreen wife to Ranveer’s Kapil Dev.

She told Hindustan Times in a recent interview that while the couple intends on becoming parents, it’s not going to happen anytime soon. “Do we intend on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intend on having children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We’re too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don’t think it would be fair to have kids at this point . We’re not even thinking about kids.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 13:23 IST