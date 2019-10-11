Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh has to wear white shirt-blue jeans for her family: ‘It’s dress code for Padukone family events’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:31 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone, who has been experimenting with her looks specially ever since she got married to Ranveer Singh, was asked if she can put him in a plan white T-shirt and blue jeans. She revealed that when with her parents, Ranveer has to follow the ‘Padukone family wardrobe’.

On the white T-shirt and blue jeans combination, Deepika revealed that it is exactly his look when meeting her parents. “When he’s with my parents, that’s his look. If it’s a specific family event then there’s Padukone family wardrobe which is black pants, blue jeans white crisp shirts, round neck T-shirts.” She spoke at The Print’s Off The Cuff chat show.

Given Ranveer’s hyperactive avatar, Deepika added, “There is an extremely quiet, vulnerable and intelligent side to him that I guess people don’t get to see very often. He’s extremely expressive, a lot of directors get to see that side of him as well.”

Talking about her own fashion choices, Deepika said, “I don’t get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they’ll be like so boring, why can’t she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it’s like oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does. What do you want?”

She also talked about mental illness and said, “When we have films like say Mental Hai Kya, and the poster in a particular manner…we have to be sensitive towards these things. Because on one hand, we are working towards de-stigmatising mental illness and we are going to stereotype mental illness the way we have been made to understand for so many years.” Kangana Ranaut-starrer film, initially titled Mental Hai Kya, was later changed to Judgementall Hai Kya after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) intervened when a few complainst objected to the name.

Deepika and Ranveer have completed work on Kabir Khan’s ’83 where they play husband and wife. The film, which traces India’s unexpected victory in the 1983 cricket world cup, features Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife, Romi. The couple has worked together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films — Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, apart from Homi Adajania directorial, Finding Fanny.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 09:29 IST