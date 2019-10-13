The Sky Is Pink box office collection day 2: Priyanka Chopra’s film collects Rs 6.50 cr, War inches towards Rs 250 cr

bollywood

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:22 IST

The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, showed growth during on its second day of release, after recording a poor opening on Friday. The film has collected around Rs 6.50 crore in two days.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film showed a growth of around 60%, with collections of around Rs 4 crore on Saturday. It had opened to around Rs 2.50 crore which was lower than Priyanka’s last Bollywood film Jai Gangaajal, which opened at Rs 5.5 crore in 2016 and collected Rs 6.25 crore on day two.

Earlier, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times, “The performance of the film will largely rely on word of mouth during the weekend. Its not a 100 crore film. It should not be a benchmark for appreciation of a film.” The Sky is Pink has received positive reviews from critics.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It is the love story of a couple, spanning 25 years, which is narrated by their teenage daughter - Aisha (Zaira Wasim). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The entire cast of the film, excluding Zaira who quit the film industry a few months ago, attended the world premiere at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival in September. It received a long standing ovation at the festival. The Sky is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years.

The film comes a week after the release of War, which is now inching closer to the Rs 250 crore mark. It has already collected Rs 245 crore at the domestic box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections of the film on Twitter. “War continues its dominance... Will continue to rule BO till Diwali [HF4]... Expect solid numbers over the weekend... Marching victoriously towards Rs 300 cr... War [Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: Rs 235.60 cr. Including Tamil + Telugu: Rs 245.95 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

War had clashed with Joaquin Phoenix’s Hollywood film Joker on Gandhi Jayanti. Joker is doing well at the ticket counters. The film collected around Rs 3.50 crore on its second Saturday. It now stands at a total of Rs 43.25 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 12:21 IST