e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

The Sky Is Pink: Real Aisha Chaudhary’s TEDx Talk where she said ‘live with as much happiness as you can find’

Here is the inspiring lecture by real Aisha Chaudhary on whom the Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink is based. Watch video.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Zaira Wasim with Priyanka Chopra in a still from The Sky Is Pink (left), real Aisha Chaudhary.
Zaira Wasim with Priyanka Chopra in a still from The Sky Is Pink (left), real Aisha Chaudhary.
         

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s film The Sky Is Pink is out in theatres and revolves around the life of a teenaged girl named Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who celebrated life before her death from pulmonary fibrosis. The real Aisha died in 2015 but her TEDx Talks video -- shot less than a year before her death -- continues to inspire people even today.

Remembering the real Aisha on the day of the film’s release, actor Dia Mirza shared her video with the caption, “As #TheSkyIsPink hits theatres today, my thoughts are with the wisest 17 year I have ever met... I miss you Aisha. All my love to team The Sky Is Pink !” 

17-year old Aisha looks frail and much younger than her age in a purple dress as she talks about her struggle with the disease. She begins her lecture saying how “death is the ultimate truth” and says “what really matters is being happy.” She goes on to add, “happiness is doing what you truly love.”

Sharing her understanding of life, she says, “Happiness is a choice one makes, it’s simply an attitude. I can either try to be happy and try to smile through all of my difficult times or I can choose to be miserable and get overwhelmed by it. It’s important to create many happy memories so that we can try to wipe out the sad ones.”

Aisha Chaudhary on bed rest (left) and with her brother in Maldives (right).
Aisha Chaudhary on bed rest (left) and with her brother in Maldives (right).

She also spoke about how they went on a family holiday to Maldives where she felt disappointed on not being able to do things everyone else could do on a beach. She goes on to share a picture of her snorkeling session but revealed the secret that she just took a dip in water for a second but was happy to do something many thought wasn’t possible for her.

She shows her paintings of dogs as she loved observing her two pet dogs. She also talks about how she could be easily born in a family that wasn’t as caring and loving. “There are children out there who are less fortunate than I am,” she says.

Aisha Chaudhary’s painting of her dog.
Aisha Chaudhary’s painting of her dog.

Also read: The Sky Is Pink movie review: Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim shine in this emotional ride

She adds, “Happiness comes from acceptance” and opens up about how she accepted where she was that day and was thankful for life given to her. She ends her address with a message for the viewers, “Enjoy your lives with as much happiness as you can possibly find.”

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is the real life story of late Aisha and her parents Niren and Aditi Chauhdary. The Chaudharys had attended the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where it received a standing ovation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 14:35 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome, Modi to receive him at Mamallapuram
Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome, Modi to receive him at Mamallapuram
Oct 11, 2019 15:07 IST
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Oct 11, 2019 14:38 IST
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
Oct 11, 2019 14:46 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
Oct 11, 2019 11:14 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News