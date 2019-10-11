The Sky Is Pink: Real Aisha Chaudhary’s TEDx Talk where she said ‘live with as much happiness as you can find’

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s film The Sky Is Pink is out in theatres and revolves around the life of a teenaged girl named Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who celebrated life before her death from pulmonary fibrosis. The real Aisha died in 2015 but her TEDx Talks video -- shot less than a year before her death -- continues to inspire people even today.

Remembering the real Aisha on the day of the film’s release, actor Dia Mirza shared her video with the caption, “As #TheSkyIsPink hits theatres today, my thoughts are with the wisest 17 year I have ever met... I miss you Aisha. All my love to team The Sky Is Pink !”

17-year old Aisha looks frail and much younger than her age in a purple dress as she talks about her struggle with the disease. She begins her lecture saying how “death is the ultimate truth” and says “what really matters is being happy.” She goes on to add, “happiness is doing what you truly love.”

Sharing her understanding of life, she says, “Happiness is a choice one makes, it’s simply an attitude. I can either try to be happy and try to smile through all of my difficult times or I can choose to be miserable and get overwhelmed by it. It’s important to create many happy memories so that we can try to wipe out the sad ones.”

Aisha Chaudhary on bed rest (left) and with her brother in Maldives (right).

She also spoke about how they went on a family holiday to Maldives where she felt disappointed on not being able to do things everyone else could do on a beach. She goes on to share a picture of her snorkeling session but revealed the secret that she just took a dip in water for a second but was happy to do something many thought wasn’t possible for her.

She shows her paintings of dogs as she loved observing her two pet dogs. She also talks about how she could be easily born in a family that wasn’t as caring and loving. “There are children out there who are less fortunate than I am,” she says.

Aisha Chaudhary’s painting of her dog.

She adds, “Happiness comes from acceptance” and opens up about how she accepted where she was that day and was thankful for life given to her. She ends her address with a message for the viewers, “Enjoy your lives with as much happiness as you can possibly find.”

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is the real life story of late Aisha and her parents Niren and Aditi Chauhdary. The Chaudharys had attended the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where it received a standing ovation.

