e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Priyanka Chopra reveals the one middle-class habit she still holds on to

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed the one middle-class habit that she still holds on to. Priyanka was born in Jamshedpur to army physician parents.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu.
Priyanka Chopra at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu.(IANS)
         

Despite her international success, actor Priyanka Chopra remains grounded to her middle-class roots - at least as far as her food preferences are concerned. Priyanka was born in Jamshedpur to army physician parents.

In a recent interview with members of the comedy group East India Comedy - Sahil Shah, Sapan Verma, Angad Singh and Sumukhi Suresh - Priyanka was asked what is that the one middle-class habit that she still holds on to. Priyanka replied, “Aachar with all my food. I have aachar with sandwiches also. So, if you have a cheese sandwhich and you have aam ka aachar, it’s epic, like homemade aam ka aachar, you can’t have like the mixed pickle.”

Priyanka also said that, like the rest of us, she enjoys online shopping during sales. “Saving money is fun. It’s fun for everyone,” she said.

 

Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink, in which she stars opposite Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film has received positive reviews and is slated for release on Friday.

Priyanka in a recent interview said that she would now like to focus on personal ambitions. She told PTI, “I have personal ambitions now that I haven’t really thought of. I definitely want to experience motherhood at some point. I want to be able to buy a home, which I haven’t done in a really long time. I’ve only been living out of suitcases. I’d like to have a closet.”

But she also has multiple projects, both in India and abroad, lined up. She is working on an adaptation of The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, on a superhero film with Robert Rodriguez, and she could possibly work with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo in an upcoming project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 21:00 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST
UK unit of Congress rejects Corbyn tweet on Kashmir meet, calls it an ‘internal matter’
UK unit of Congress rejects Corbyn tweet on Kashmir meet, calls it an ‘internal matter’
Oct 10, 2019 20:45 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News