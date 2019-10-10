Priyanka Chopra reveals the one middle-class habit she still holds on to

bollywood

Despite her international success, actor Priyanka Chopra remains grounded to her middle-class roots - at least as far as her food preferences are concerned. Priyanka was born in Jamshedpur to army physician parents.

In a recent interview with members of the comedy group East India Comedy - Sahil Shah, Sapan Verma, Angad Singh and Sumukhi Suresh - Priyanka was asked what is that the one middle-class habit that she still holds on to. Priyanka replied, “Aachar with all my food. I have aachar with sandwiches also. So, if you have a cheese sandwhich and you have aam ka aachar, it’s epic, like homemade aam ka aachar, you can’t have like the mixed pickle.”

Priyanka also said that, like the rest of us, she enjoys online shopping during sales. “Saving money is fun. It’s fun for everyone,” she said.

Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink, in which she stars opposite Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film has received positive reviews and is slated for release on Friday.

Priyanka in a recent interview said that she would now like to focus on personal ambitions. She told PTI, “I have personal ambitions now that I haven’t really thought of. I definitely want to experience motherhood at some point. I want to be able to buy a home, which I haven’t done in a really long time. I’ve only been living out of suitcases. I’d like to have a closet.”

But she also has multiple projects, both in India and abroad, lined up. She is working on an adaptation of The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, on a superhero film with Robert Rodriguez, and she could possibly work with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo in an upcoming project.

