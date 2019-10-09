Priyanka Chopra would wake up in the middle of the night to check in on Nick Jonas. Here’s why

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:23 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra was on the sets of The View in New York on Tuesday where she promoted her upcoming Hindi movie The Sky Is Pink and talked about her singer husband Nick Jonas’ life with type 1 diabetes. She said that in their first few days of marriage together, she would often wake up in the middle of the night to check in on him.

Priyanka talked about how she learned more about the disease over time and how well Nick controls it. “Initially, when we first got married, I couldn’t wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even when he was sleeping,” she said. “He has this crazy discipline. He feels it.”

Type 1 diabetes hinders the manufacture of insulin in body, requiring medication to maintain good health. “I used to wake up in the middle of the night to just check if everything’s okay for a really long time,” she said.

Nick was diagnosed with the disease when he was 13. “He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it. He knows exactly what to do, when to do it,” she said. “He lives the biggest life possible. He’s not restricted himself from anything. He plays sports, he’s touring. He lives an incredible life. It’s so inspiring to see.”

“When he [started] Beyond Type 1, his foundation, that’s what he wanted to show people,” she added. “Even if you have Type 1 diabetes doesn’t mean that your life has to be different. You can live it to its fullest. It’s so inspiring to me,” she added.

Nick also talked about the diabetes to Cigar Aficionado. “I kept asking my parents — am I going to be okay?” he said. “I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared. It’s a big life change,” he said.

Apart from The View, Priyanka also made an appearance on The Today Show to promote her new film. She will also be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Director Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink is about a couple that lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immunity disease. The film has Priyanka and actor Farhan Akhtar acting as parents of the girl, played by Zaira Wasim. The film releases on October 11.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 09:23 IST