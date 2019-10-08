Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas watched Mary Kom when he missed her: ‘I thought that was really sweet’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are leading busy lives away from each other. While she was recently in Mumbai to promote her film The Sky Is Pink, Nick was touring across US with his band, Jonas Brothers. So how do the two make it all work when they spend so much time apart? Priyanka has given a sweet hint.

In an interview to The Times Of India, Priyanka said that both of them are catching up on each others’ professional lives after getting married. When asked if Nick has seen any of her movies, she said he watched Mary Kom recently, all by himself.

“Hmnn…not really. He watched Mary Kom by himself one day. I was travelling and he called me and said, ‘Babe, I am missing you, so I am watching your movie’. I thought that was really sweet. Right now, we are both discovering each other’s professional lives. Before I met him, I didn’t know much about the Jonas Brothers and their music. He is discovering my work, too. We share things like…. this is my first video, this is the movie I am embarrassed about and stuff like that,” she said.

Priyanka also talked about missing home and home-made food when she is away in US. She said the first thing she does when she gets back to India is ask her mom for a big, desi lunch. “There are two flights that I usually take. One, where I land at around 3 am, and the other, at 1 pm. When I take the latter, the first thing I do is have an elaborate lunch at home. My mom gives instructions to the staff at home to start readying the food as soon as I head out of the airport. I miss my comfort food and ghar ka khana in the US. We get Indian food almost everywhere in America, and even my chef in New York knows how to make some Indian dishes, but my home food in Mumbai tastes different. Yahan ke ghee mein hi farak hai,” she said.

Priyanka is now back in US to promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Nick has also announced on Tuesday that he would be a coach on NBC’s The Voice with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. His announcement was met with loud cheers from fans all around the world.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artistes really build and hone in to find their unique voices,” Jonas said. He is replacing Adam Levine on the show. Later, Gwen Stefani would take his place.

