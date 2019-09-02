Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate a new beginning, he shares pic of ‘life as it should be’. See it here

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy balancing work and family these days. The actor, who will soon begin the promotions of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, has again joined Nick Jonas for his Happiness Begins Tour and to celebrate the launch of his tequila brand.

Announcing the arrival of his wife and setting the mood for a launch bash, Nick shared their picture on Instagram. He captioned it, “Celebrating @villaone tonight in Montauk! #LifeAsItShouldBe.”

In the picture, Priyanka is seen dressed in a cream and bronze maxi dress with a plunging neckline and balloon sleeves while Nick is in black and white casuals and has his hand around her waist. Their fans instantly fell in love with the picture and showered it with praise. A fan wrote, “Awww......most stunning couple,” while another said, “You both look amazing as ever... lots of love”. One more fan wrote, “They are the most beautiful thing my eyes have seen.”

The Jonas Brothers (Kevin Jonas, Nick and Joe Jonas) performed in Hershey a day before. Sharing a stunning picture from the venue on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Speechless. Sold out. 35,000 strong tonight in Hershey.”

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher accompanied Priyanka to the concert and found Nick lip-syncing “I love you” to his wife from the stage and called it “very sweet”. Anupam on Saturday shared a video from the concert, where Priyanka is seen cheering for the Jonas Brothers, the band one of whose members is the actress’ husband Nick.

“Sharing with you all another video from the concert of @jonasbrothers last night. I don’t have much knowledge of the English music scene, but the crowd certainly was going hysterical. They were loving every song,” wrote Kher with the video.

“Singing along with them. So was Priyanka Chopra. I also saw Nick Jonas softly lip mouthing #ILoveYou to her from stage. It was so sweet. Loved it,” he added. Earlier, Anupam had thanked Priyanka for inviting him to the concert.

