Anupam Kher says he saw Nick Jonas ‘softly lip mouthing I love you’ to Priyanka Chopra during Jonas Brothers’ concert, watch

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:25 IST

Actor Anupam Kher, who is currently stationed in New York, has shared yet another video from Friday’s Jonas Brothers’ concert in New York . Priyanka Chopra had invited him to a sold-out concert. In the video, Anupam mentioned how crowds were loving the experience. He threw light on Priyanka and Nick’s romance as well.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Sharing with you all another video from the concert of @jonasbrothers last night. I don’t have much knowledge of English music scene but the crowd certainly was going hysterical. They were loving every song. Singing along with them. So was @priyankachopra. I also saw @nickjonas softly lip mouthing #ILoveYou to her from stage. It was so sweet. Loved it.” In the video, Priyanka is part of the crowd as Nick takes to the mike onstage and speaks to the audience. It is not clear what he says but the crowds seem to be loving it. Priyanka too responds to it enthusiastically. It was during these moments that Nick softly lip mouthed ‘I love you’ to Priyanka.

Priyanka, who is shooting for a film, has been joining the Jonas Brothers on and off through their Happiness Begins Tour. On Friday night, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer for their husbands, in New York. In other pictures, Nick and Priyanka were seen spending time with Kevin and Danielle’s daughter Valentina by her arms. Priyanka was seen in a summery green dress with long sleeves. She was also seen walking hand in hand with Nick.

Priyanka will soon begin promoting her film, The Sky Is Pink, where she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Earlier this week, the first pictures from the film surfaced online. In one of them, Priyanka and Farhan stand by a water front. While she is in a long black overcoat, he is in a grey formal suit. In another picture, Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira were seen sitting on a dining table.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 17:24 IST