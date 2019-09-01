e-paper
Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she slams trolls for bodyshaming: ‘You’re beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are’

Anushka Sharma has shared a post in support of Zareen Khan, who was recently bodyshamed for posting a picture with her stretch marks visible.

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zareen Khan poses by Lake Pichola in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Zareen Khan poses by Lake Pichola in Udaipur, Rajasthan.(Instagram)
         

Actor Anushka Sharma has extended support to Zareen Khan who was bodyshamed online after she posted pictures where her stomach had stretch marks. Anushka posted a message for Zareen and wrote, “Zareen, you’re beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are.”

Currently in Rajasthan, Zareen had posted pictures posing by the picturesque lakes in the state, in which she wore a white crop top. A portion of her stomach was visible in the photos, revealing her stretch marks and attracting trolls. She was then bodyshamed her for the marks.

 

Reacting to the trolls, Zareen revealed that she had lost 50kg and it was natural to have stretch marks. “For people who are very curious to know about what’s wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 50 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected. I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up,” Zareen wrote in an Instagram story.

Zareen also shared screenshots of comments, both positive and negative ones.

On the work front, Zareen will be seen in Harish Vyas’ Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele that is scheduled to hit theatres in 2020. She was last seen in Aksar 2 and 1921. Zareen has also acted in films like Hate Story 3, Housefull 2 and Veer. She made her debut with Salman Khan’s Yuvraj.

Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film proved to be a dud at the box office. Anushka has not signed any film after Zero.

However, she is producing a series for Netflix. Speaking about her choice of roles in the future, Anushka had told Hindustan Times, “The best situation for me to be in — as an actor as well as the audience — would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts — in a very subtle manner — in your mind to ponder over.”

Anushka is currently accompanying Virat on Team India’s Caribbean tour where the men in blue are playing against the host nation.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 15:08 IST

