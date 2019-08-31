Alia Bhatt plays a sassy bride who won’t let tears ruin her makeup in new ad, replaces Anushka Sharma. Watch here

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in to replace Anushka Sharma as the face of a popular ethnic wear brand. Her first advert and pictures were released on Saturday and they show her as the perfect sassy bride.

The ad shows Alia walking down the aisle to her groom at their wedding. We watch her doubt herself, pump herself up, get emotional and even calm herself down in an inner monologue. The first thing she says is, “Acchi lagrai hu na main? Of course! Lehenga dekha hai mera? (Am I looking good? Of course, have you seen my outfit?),” she says to herself. She then wonders if she has made a wrong decision but calls her groom ‘#bestgroomever’. She then gets emotional thinking about her dad and how much she’ll miss him. However, she quickly pulls herself together and says, “Relax. Rone waali nahi hu main. Makeup kharab hojaega (Relax. I won’t cry. It could ruin my makeup).”

She then meets her groom at the altar where they put garlands on each other. Alia is seen in bright red lehenga and heavy gold jewellery in the ad.

She, too, shared pictures from the ad on Instagram. “#DulhanWaliFeeling Super excited to be the face of @moheyfashion.. Here’s to new beginnings and beautiful lehengas,” she captioned her post.

Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were the faces of the brand for almost two years. Virat was replaced by Kartik Aaryan earlier this year.

In their first ad for the brand, Anushka and Virat played a couple who was looking forward to their wedding. It released just a couple of months before they tied the knot in real life in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy. They later did another ad for the brand, giving an update on how married life was treating them.

Alia will soon be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and her sister Pooja Bhatt. The film is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak and marks Mahesh’s return to direction after 20 years.

She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht. She also has Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor which will release next year. She was expected to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah from this week but the film was shelved due to creative differences between the director and lead actor Salman Khan.

