Anushka Sharma stuns in a leopard print dress in Jamaica with Virat Kohli. Her recent top 5 looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:17 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma is an absolute trendsetter when it comes to style. The Zero actor who has been spending a lot of time with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli has been spotted in a range of silhouettes at events, holiday and ad shoots. Her Instagram is proof that Sharma isn’t bound by one particular fashion trend and is open to explore and experiment with quite a few silhouettes, patterns, textures and colours. Understated and chic, Sharma has always looks elegant in whatever she wears and doesn’t compromise on sticking to her sense of personal style. Be it a traditional sari or a shift dress, street style or formal wear, she keeps it to the point and mostly shows up in a fuss-free, classic and elegant manner.







The Zero actor was spotted in Jamaica in a wrap-around leopard print dress where she was seen hanging out with Kohli. She looked refreshing and we are loving her choice of animal print and when many fail to pull-off this edgy style, Sharma nailed the look and how.









She completed the look with kohl eyes and a side-parted bun and wore a watch in terms of the accessory. In the last couple of months, the Sanju actor has been spotted in lots of denim styles and t-shirts, shift dresses, swimwear and her style resonates well with most of the millennials who like to keep it simple and fun.















On the accessory front, it is quite obvious that Sharma has a thing for bags. Anushka Sharma loves her bags just as any other girl. She also loves her comfort and hence her handbag collection consists of not just oversized bags but also bag packs. She loves her sneakers and is mostly seen wearing light make-up that complements her understated and comfortable sense of fashion.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter





First Published: Aug 30, 2019 13:53 IST