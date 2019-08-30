Have you seen these latest pics of Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:18 IST

Actor Tara Sutaria made a bright and sunny appearance at the store launch of designer Punit Balana in Mumbai. She was seen in a yellow lehenga created by the designer.

Pictures from the launch show Tara posing in the stunning outfit and celebrating with a glass of champagne with Punit. She wished him good luck at the store launch in a video posted on his Instagram page.

Actor Alia Bhatt was seen at the Vishesh Studios office on Friday. She was wearing a blue maxi dress with buttons at the front. While walking to the office building a young man asked her for a picture of his birthday. Alia asked him if it was really his birthday and posed with him for pictures.

She is working on Vishesh Film’s Sadak 2, which is directed be her father Mahesh Bhatt. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and her sister Pooja Bhatt.

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted at her dance class on Friday. She gave the photographers the biggest smile as she posed for pics. Sara appeared to have got her hair coloured. Actor Varun Dhawan was also at the dance class with her and was spotted waiting with her until her car pulled in.

She was seen again on Friday evening at designer Manish Malhotra’s home. She wore a powder blue top on white pants.

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself from Lucknow in which he could be seen feasting on some special treats from the city. Sporting a moustache, he was seen with a plate of food in his hands. He was sitting inside an auto-rickshaw in the pictures. “Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka laajawaab khana,” he captioned the post. Kartik is currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in Lucknow.

