Can you spot Rekha and Karisma in this throwback pic from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu’s wedding?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:51 IST

In a throwback picture from the wedding of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Karisma Kapoor is seen as a toddler. The picture also shows a young Rekha, with her poise and grace. The image is going viral online. Can you spot Karisma and Rekha in the image?

Srishti Behl shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “My beautiful mommy @bubblesbehl at @neetu54‘s wedding! Thanks for sharing @jiteshpillaai.” Farah Khan responded to Srishti’s post and wrote, “Such a precious photo..” Adhuna Bhabani and Sneha Rajani commented with heart emojis.

“And the there’s a kid next to her which has gotten cropped is me next to her,” Goldie Behl responded to the post.

Goldie also shared the image on Instagram and wrote, “SPOT ME IF YOU CAN! Repost from @retrobollywoodusing @RepostRegramApp. “She’s one spontaneous actress I met long ago, who grew to be my friend. A wonderful human being.” - Neetu Singh …Seen here on the wedding day: Bubbles Behl (mother for Goldie Behl and mother in law of Sonali Bendre),Rekha, Neetu, Babita and toddler Karisma Kapoor. To see the colour version of this picture, head over to our story. Goldie Behl can be seen in the picture too, he’s the little by on the left who is turned around!”

Rishi and Neetu got married in 1980. In the picture, Neetu is seen as a shy bride as Rekha seems to be performing some ritual. Karisma, a toddler, is seen standing beside the ladies.

Rishi is currently stationed in the US where he has been undergoing treatment for cancer for past one year. Wife Neetu has been by his side ever since he left Mumbai last year, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima have often paid visits to be with them. Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, among several others, have also visited him.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 11:49 IST