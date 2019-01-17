Neetu Singh reveals what 38 years of marriage with Rishi Kapoor looks like. See pic

Neetu Singh on Thursday provided an insight into life after 38 years of marriage. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, out on a dinner date, but both preoccupied by their phones.

“Lunch date. This is what happens after 38 years of marriage. Husband on the phone and I’m clicking selfies,” Neetu captioned the picture, which shows her taking a selfie, while Rishi is busy on the phone. The couple has been stationed in New York City for several months, as Rishi undergoes treatment for an unspecified illness.

Neetu has been providing regular updates for fans on her social media - from family meet-ups to random encounters with other Bollywood celebrities. She recently shared pictures from the Kapoor family’s New Year’s celebrations. “Happy 2019!. No resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health,” Neetu captioned the picture, which also included her children Riddhima and Ranbir, and Ranbir’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir and Alia pay frequent visits to Rishi, who, according to brother Randhir Kapoor, ‘is doing well’. Neetu’s New Year’s post stirred speculation, after the sentence about ‘cancer’ was taken as a possible reference to Rishi’s illness. “Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and have even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now,” Randhir told Hindustan Times.

During his time in the US, Rishi has been visited by several Bollywood personalities, such as Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar and others.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 10:19 IST