Kareena Kapoor parties with Karisma and Sonam, Krishna Shroff steps out for dinner with friends. See pics

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:34 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor had a girls’ night with friend and colleague Sonam Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday evening. Kareena and Karisma were seen outside Sonam’s home, dressed in printed long dresses.

Kareena was seen in a mustard flower print dress while Karisma was seen in a black dress with colourful motifs all over it. The sisters likely visited Sonam to wish her good luck before the launch of The Zoya Factor trailer on Thursday.

Sonam revealed the trailer in Mumbai with co-star Dulquer Salman. She was dressed in a flowing red gown, a colour that is considered lucky for her character in the film. She later changed into a white wrap dress with a pop of red underneath. She will reportedly wear only red outfits throughout the film’s promotions, keeping with the theme.

Karisma was spotted at an event at a jewellery store in Mumbai. She was seen in an off-shoulder yellow dress and tied her hair in a bun.

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister and Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna was seen at restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. She was seen in a tiny lavender top, black leggings and dark sunglasses. She was accompanied by two men at the restaurant.

Actor Sunny Leone was seen at her kids’ playschool again, there to pick them up at the end of the day. She was seen carrying her son Noah in her arms while her daughter Nisha flashed a cheeky smile at the photographers.

Alia Bhatt was seen at the Vishesh Films office in a set of comfy sweats. She will be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and her sister Pooja Bhatt.

