The Zoya Factor promo: Sanjay Kapoor holds newborn Sonam Kapoor like a trophy as Kapil Dev lifts the World Cup, watch

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:33 IST

Gearing up for the first trailer launch Thursday morning, actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new GIF from her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. Sonam will be paired opposite Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan in the film that is slated to hit theatres on September 20.

It shows her character Zoya as a newborn, held in the arms of her father, played by Sanjay Kapoor, who rejoices her birth as the television set right beside him shows Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev holding the ICC World Cup.

The picture seems to be drawing similarities as Sanjay holds his newborn in a similar fashion as Kapil holds his trophy. Sharing the GIF, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “The birth of India’s Lucky Charm...was celebrated with India’s historic World Cup...Victory! Catch the #TheZoyaFactor trailer tomorrow at 1 PM to know how! @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms @koel.purie @angadbedi @sanjaykapoor2500 @sikandarkher”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is about Zoya, an advertising agent, who proves to be a lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team. Even Sonam Kapoor is said to have proved lucky for her father and actor Anil Kapoor. Angad Bedi will also be seen in an important role in the film. It is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same name.

Speaking about The Zoya Factor, Sonam had told PTI in an interview earlier, “Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan.”

Media reports suggest that Sonam will wear only red during the promotions for the film that will begin Thursday with the trailer launch. According to a report, Sonam has said that she will do so in order to stay in sync with her character who is superstitious and crazy to a point. “It was my idea to wear red. I want to introduce my audience to the craziness of Zoya with this. Also, red is considered lucky, I hope the film gets all the good luck,” a Navbharat times report quoted Sonam as saying.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 10:28 IST