The Zoya Factor first motion poster: Sonam Kapoor transforms into ‘India’s lucky charm’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:15 IST

The first poster of Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film The Zoya Factor is out and features her as the goddess of luck. The actor, who is said to have proved lucky for father and actor Anil Kapoor, plays Indian cricket team’s lucky mascot in the film starring Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead.

Sonam shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, “Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you. #TheZoyaFactor.” She is seen dressed in a blue bordered sari worn in the style of how we see Indian goddesses in temples and paintings, complete with traditional jewellery and a garland. However, she is seen wearing sport shoes and holding a bat in one hand and a helmet in another. She stands on a podium with a lotus pattern and a halo in the background.

Her fans hailed her look in the film and welcomed her with a pinch of humour. A fan called her “Cricket ki devi shree shree zoya.” Another wrote, “Zoya mata ki jai!”

The Zoya Factor also stars Sonam’s uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who will essay the role of her father in the film. She plays an advertising executive who turns out to be the lucky mascot of the Indian cricket team. Angad Bedi will also be seen in an important role in the film. It is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same name.

Sonam had earlier revealed the poster teaser of the film with the caption, “Ye lucky nahi, khud luck hai! Bringing you India’s lucky charm, shubh ghadi dekhte hi! This is not lucky but luck itself is here! All will be revealed tomorrow! Get ready to meet India’s lucky charm!”

Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s family vacation in Austria: Sunita shares pic of her favourite people

Speaking about the film, Sonam had told PTI in an interview, “Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 13:11 IST