Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s family vacation in Austria: Sunita shares pic of her favourite people

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:59 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor has been based in London for a while, where her husband Anand Ahuja has business interests. And the Kapoor family may have taken off to Switzerland for a brief holiday. Sonam’s mother Sunita shared a picture of her daughter and husband Anil Kapoor from Altaussee, Austria.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Favourite place, favourite people.” In the picture, Sonam and Anil have their backs to the camera and are taking in the beauty of the place. The breathtaking view shows rolling mountains, mist and a lake.

Sonam and controversy go hand in hand. She was trolled again after she recently spoke to BBC in London on her relationship with Pakistan, Kashmir and Article 370. She has said: “I think it’s very complicated and I don’t understand it as much because there is so much contrary news everywhere so I don’t really know what the truth is. I believe in having peaceful discourse and understanding what’s going on. So when I have the complete information is when I think I can give an opinion.”

“I am half Sindhi and half Peshawari. It’s heartbreaking to see part of my culture is something that I can’t explore as well because of that,” she had added.

In an answer to a question about the situation, she went on to say, “It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now and I’m very patriotic. So I think for me now it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass. Our country was one country, like, 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heartbreaking.”

The interview didn’t go down well with many on Twitter, with one suggesting that she “shift to Pakistan”. The actor replied to him saying, “Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 08:58 IST