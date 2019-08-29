Priyanka Chopra gets cosy with Nick Jonas by the sea, see her first pics with reel husband Farhan Akhtar from The Sky Is Pink

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:36 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted sitting quietly in a romantic setup by a sea with husband, American singer Nick Jonas. Pictures from her film with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, The Sky Is Pink, are also out.

In the black and white photo, Priyanka and Nick are silently gazing at something in front of them. Priyanka wears a light-coloured dress while Nick has a striped shirt and trousers on. A shiny water surface behind them adds romance to the picture.

Pictures from Priyanka’s upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink have also surfaced online. One of them shows Priyanka by the sea, along with her onscreen husband from the film, Farhan Akhtar. Wearing a black overcoat, Priyanka is seen holding Farhan’s hand as he looks dapper in a grey suit.In another image, Farhan, Priyanka and Zaira are seen sitting on a dining table, in what appears to be in the midst of a meal.

Recently, Priyanka photoshopped herself into a picture from the recently held VMA awards that showed Nick standing alone as his brothers stand and their respective wives. “I’m always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker,” Priyanka wrote with the picture.

Priyanka will be seen in Bollywood film with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink three years after she played the lead in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. She essayed the role of a police officer in Jai Gangaajal.

Also read: Saaho may open at over Rs 60 cr, can beat Avengers Endgame, Kabir Singh

The Sky Is Pink features Zaira Wasim, along with Farhan and Priyanka. Zaira plays the role of their young daughter aged 18. Asked about the reason why she chose The Sky Is Pink, the actor said, “Amid various options at that point, everyone questions me about why this movie? Why not this tent-pole, potboiler with song and dance?” Siddharth interrupted to ask her “Priyanka, which film are you talking about?” and they all burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Last year, Priyanka had famously walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat as her wedding in December 2018 coincided with the shooting schedule of the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 09:20 IST