Priyanka Chopra laughs over why she chose The Sky Is Pink over a ‘tent-pole, potboiler with song and dance’. Watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink and partied hard with the team to celebrate its completion. At the party, Priyanka was also asked to speak a few words about why she chose this as her comeback film. Priyanka last did a Hindi film in 2016, Jai Gangaajal.

A video of the actor speaking at the party with director Shonali Bose and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur standing besides her has surfaced online. On choosing The Sky Is Pink from among various offers, the actor said, “Amid various options at that point, everyone questions me about why this movie? Why not this tent-pole, potboiler with song and dance”. Siddharth interrupts to ask her “Priyanka, which film are you talking about?” and they all burst into uncontrollable laughter.

For the record, Priyanka had walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat in order to make way for her grand wedding with American singer Nick Jonas. Salman has spoken about her leaving the film in several of his recent interviews. He told the Times of India, “People would leave their husbands for a film like this, but I feel what she has done is the most amazing thing.”

Priyanka also spoke about how she has played the mother of 18-year-old in the film and how Shonali convinced her to say yes to the project. She arrived at the party in a white shirt dress with quirky yellow heels. However, despite a knee band hinting at a leg injury, the actor rocked the dance floor. A video of the actor showing her trademark moves to her hit dance number Desi Girl was shared on one of her fanpages.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra attends Sky is Pink wrap party with Zaira Wasim, calls Bollywood comeback film ‘hardest, loveliest experience’. See pics

While actor Farhan Akhtar was missing from the party, Zaira Wasim joined the team in a red midi dress. Priyanka also shared a thank you note on her Instagram, post the party. She wrote, “@faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me.”

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Siddharth and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky is Pink will release on October 11, this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 15:16 IST