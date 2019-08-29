Vicky Kaushal on being accused of taking drugs at Karan Johar’s party: ‘Had huge effect on me, not nice being called those names’

bollywood

Actor Vicky Kaushal has reacted to the controversy caused by a video from Karan Johar’s house party last month. Him and other Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Ranbir Kapoor were accused by BJP MLA Manjinder Sirsa in several tweets and an open letter, of having taken drugs at the party.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vicky said that ‘factualising assumptions’ is not fair. “What I understand is that people who don’t know you personally, see something and make an assumption.. That’s completely fine. We all do that. But factualising assumptions... It’s a big leap to take and that’s not fair all the time,” he said.

“We all knew the video was being taken and five minutes before the video was shot Karan’s mom was with us. The video was put up. Next day I leave for Arunachal Pradesh. I was with the army for the next four days in the hills where there is no network. So I have no clue of what’s going on,” he said. Vicky spent a couple of days with Indian soldiers at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh as part of NDTV’s show Jai Jawan.

Vicky said that he was very happy after returning from his trip. “I went to my room and checked my Twitter and I was like ‘Hain ji?’ ‘What?’ FIR...open letter..ye woh,” he said and asked his parents if they knew about it. They said that they did but didn’t want him to get hassled about it.

“Of course, it had a huge effect on me. It is not nice to be called those names by people. But there are certain choices you have to make at that point of time. Firstly, what happens on Twitter, how social media trials take place is that it starts from ‘Hahaha! They look drugged.’ Then it goes to ‘Oh! They do look drugged!’ Then it goes to, ‘They are actors! They must be drugged,’ then to ‘No no no! I’ve seen them taking drugs,’ then to ‘how dare they take drugs’ and then to ‘shame of them!’,” he said.

Vicky, however, agreed that a majority of people did not believe the rumours. He said he ‘felt lame’ to even defend himself for it considering how the country had bigger things to deal with.

Sirsa had retweeted Karan’s video and written, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted.”

The tweet drew sharp criticism from many who wondered how the legislator arrived at the conclusion that the stars were doing drugs while some even argued that it was a private party. Sirsa, however, refused to apologise, and said he wanted an FIR filed against the actors, and even wrote open letters.

Karan dismissed the conspiracy theory as “baseless”. “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid,” he said in an interview.

