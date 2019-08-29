Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor holidaying in Austria; Farah Khan has the best joke

bollywood

In her latest post on Instagram, Farah Khan has hinted that Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor are all holidaying in Austria. While Anil and wife Sunita have been sharing pictures from Austria in their pictures, Arjun and Malaika have not revealed their location.

However, filmmaker Farah decided to bust the secret and wrote on Instagram, “When u can’t afford Viva Austria.. u come to Wai Maharashtra.. shout out to my rich friends @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita@arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial .. #FOMO #ravinehotel” She posted a small video showing the scenic beauty of Wai, in Maharashtra. The post attracted much love from her Bollywood colleagues. Maniesh Paul commented, “Mujhe pasand Hai.” “Hahhahahahaa! Thanks for the tip,” Sneha Rajani wrote.

Sonam Kapoor is also in Austria with dad Anil and mom Sunita. Sunita had shared a picture of Sonam and Anil from Altaussee, and had written: “Favourite place, favourite people.” In the picture, Sonam and Anil have their backs to the camera and are taking in the beauty of the place. The breathtaking view shows rolling mountains, mist and a lake.

Arjun and Malaika have been sharing beautiful images from their vacation, without disclosing their location. Both actors took to Instagram to share some amazing pictures. Malaika posted pictures of herself posing underneath azure blue skies and besides crystal clear waters. Arjun, too, shared a picture of himself looking at the mountains and wrote: “Stand still, take a moment, be grateful.”

Malaika and Arjun walked the ramp recently at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. While Arjun was the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal, along with his cousin and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s son, Jahaan, Malaika walked the ramp for designer Divya Rajvirr and wore a wine-coloured gown with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:03 IST