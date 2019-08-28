Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor share vacation pics, her sun-kissed, no make-up pics are stunning

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:03 IST

Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor left for yet another vacation and have now shared enticing pictures from an undisclosed scenic location. Both actors took to Instagram to share some amazing pictures.

Malaika posted pictures of herself posing by azure blue skies and crystal clear waters. Arjun, too, shared a picture of himself looking at the mountains and wrote: “Stand still, take a moment, be grateful.” Actor Parineeti Chopra trolled him hilariously, saying: “Galti se looking good.”

The duo walked the ramp at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week. While Arjun walked for designer Kunal Rawal, alongwith his cousin and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s son, Jahaan, Malaika showcased the work of designer Divya Rajvirr and wore a wine-coloured gown with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline.

The couple was later spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading out of the country.

Malaika and Arjun’s dating rumours began last year, when as a guest of the show, India’s Got Talent (which Malaika co-judged with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher), Arjun led Malaika to the stage, holding her hand. Later, the duo was spotted in Italy, where they had reportedly gone to celebrate her birthday. Early this year, there were strong rumours that the couple is getting married. While the couple rubbished all such talk, Arjun did acknowledge later that they are in a relationship.

Malaika,who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. They have son together. Both have moved on but maintain a cordial relationship. Speaking about her equation with her ex-husband, Malaika mentioned that her sister Amrita is still close to him. Malaika and Amrita spoke to Pinkvilla, where speaking about her relationship with Arbaaz, Amrita said: “I don’t understand why it should change? To which Malaika added, “Relationships aren’t built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He’s like a son to them, he’s family.”

