Malaika Arora says Arbaaz Khan ‘is my child’s father; can’t be neglected, overlooked or buried’

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:08 IST

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora spoke about their bond, and also how they reacted to Malaika’s split from her husband, Arbaaz Khan. Both Malaika and Arbaaz have since moved on, and are dating Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani, respectively.

Malaika said that Arbaaz had told her when they split that it would be better for him to ‘be more vocal’ about the situation, rather than her. “And he was,” she said, “And the minute he did, it answered a lot of questions in people’s minds.”

Despite the split, Amrita is still close to Arbaaz. She said, “I don’t understand why it should change?” Malaika added, “Relationships aren’t built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He’s like a son to them, he’s family.”

Malaika and Arbaaz announced their split in 2017. They have one son, 16-year-old Arhaan. Speaking about how Arhaan being a teenager is very difficult for her to handle, as a parent, Malaika said that her son ‘doesn’t hide anything’ from her, even if it’s about who he likes. “Whether he has one girlfriend or 10 girlfriends, that he’ll tell Amrita,” Malaika said, adding that Arhaan shares a very close bond with his aunt.

Malaika said that breaking the news of her divorce from Arbaaz to her son wasn’t easy, but she made sure that whatever she tells him ‘has no unnecessary repercussion’. Amrita said that even though she tried talking to both Malaika and Arbaaz in trying to find solutions, ‘in the end, it’s two consenting adults, so you just have to let them be and breathe and figure things out’.

Of course, Amrita added, one hopes for things to work out, but in the end of the day, the most important thing is for the two people to be happy.

Speaking about her relationship to actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika said that after a point, the rumour and speculation became so overwhelming, especially about a possible wedding, that they decided to address it, and ‘now everyone can go and live their lives’. Disagreeing with the assumption that she and Arjun are alike, Malaika said that ‘he has his traits and I have mine, and that’s what makes us gel’. She said that since they are still getting to know each other, she can’t understand why everyone is in a hurry to get them married. “If and when it has to happen, it’ll happen.”

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 15:07 IST