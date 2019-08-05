Malaika Arora calls son Arhaan ‘a xerox copy’ of Arbaaz Khan on his birthday, shares a pic as proof

bollywood

Aug 05, 2019

Actor Malaika Arora recently shared a collage of son Arhaan and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s childhood pictures on Instagram, wondering at the resemblance between the two. Sharing the collage on her Instagram stories, Malaika wrote, “OMG! Arhaan ur a xerox copy of ur papa #minime.”

Malaika and Arbaaz had welcomed son Arhaan in 2002. They announced their separation in 2016. While Arbaaz is now dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, Malaika is in relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan is 16 years-old. ( Instagram )

A few months ago, Arjun was spotted accompanying Malaika and Arhaan on a lunch date. While Malaika was in white shirt and denims, Arhaan and Arjun were twinning in black.

Malaika had opened about her personal life in an interview to Hindustan Times Brunch. On being asked about Arhaan’s reaction to her relationship with Arjun, Malaika said, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and clear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.”

Talking about how her relationship with Arjun, Malaika had said, “A little more sensitivity (is needed), as opposed to being harsh and callous and negative towards things. I think it is important to be inclusive. When I talk of second chances, I’m thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance.”

Malaika has just returned from her Maldives work-vacation where she flew with her team for a Travel Leisure magazine photoshoot. She features on the cover of the magazine in a black bikini and a beige skirt, posing on the rocks with the blue waters in the background.

