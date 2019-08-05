Deepika Padukone shares a hug with mother-in-law Anju and father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, clicks selfies with fans. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:55 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone is spending time with her in-laws as husband and actor Ranveer Singh continues to shoot for his upcoming film, ’83 in the UK. Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani.

Deepika was spotted in a black hoodie and shorts paired with sneakers and trendy shades and gave a warm hug to her in-laws before she obliged fans with selfies. The family have returned from an undisclosed location and chose to travel together to Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone with mother-in-law Anju and father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani at airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone clicks selfies with fans at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone meets a fan at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika is currently busy with her photo shoots and other assignments. She had recently shared a behind-the-scene picture of herself from one of her shoot on Instagram.

The actor was recently in news for attending filmmaker Karan Johar’s house party. Among other guests at the party were Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput and others. She was seen dressed in a little black dress in the inside video. However, they landed in a controversy when MLA Manjinder Sirsa accused them of being in a ‘drugged state’.

Deepika has already wrapped up her next, Chhapaak in which she plays an acid-attack survivor. She will also feature in Ranveer’s ’83 as his onscreen wife; while Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev, Deepika play Romi Dev in the film.

She is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Luv Ranjan for his next. While Luv has already confirmed Ranbir and Ajay Devgn as the male leads, there is yet to be a confirmation about Deepika starring in the film.

