MLA asks Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to undergo dope test to prove innocence, refuses to apologise

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:51 IST

SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa has refused to apologise for his claims that the Bollywood actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others at Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday were in a ‘drugged state’. He has also asked them to undergo a dope test if they claim to be innocent.

On being asked by a Twitter user about why does he care that the guests at Karan’s party were stoned or drugged, Sirsa replied, “They are public figures!! They are called “Stars” & they enjoy many privileges. Don’t they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles? So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video.”

Excuse me @IshitaYadav

They are public figures!! They are called "Stars" & they enjoy many privileges. Don’t they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles?



So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video https://t.co/7eFSjKR013 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 31, 2019

He further demanded Karan, Deepika, Shahid, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor to undergo a dope test in order to prove their innocent. Replying to the user, he tweeted, “Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter. Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji.”

Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter



Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji https://t.co/ZtjcHC9YS2 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 31, 2019

Sirsa had claimed that the Bollywood actors who were introduced by Karan in a candid video from his party were actually in a ’drugged state’. He had written on Twitter, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

He also refused to apologise to the actors after politician Milind Deora refuted his claim and demanded an apology. Deora had revealed that his wife had also attended Karan’s party. “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know!” he had tweeted.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 08:59 IST