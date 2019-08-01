e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

MLA asks Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to undergo dope test to prove innocence, refuses to apologise

MLA Manjinder Sirsa has said that the various Bollywood celebrities who attended Karan Johar’s house party are answerable to every Indian for their ‘drugged state’ look and should undergo a dope test to prove their innocence.

bollywood Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor at Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday.
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor at Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday.

SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa has refused to apologise for his claims that the Bollywood actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others at Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday were in a ‘drugged state’. He has also asked them to undergo a dope test if they claim to be innocent.

On being asked by a Twitter user about why does he care that the guests at Karan’s party were stoned or drugged, Sirsa replied, “They are public figures!! They are called “Stars” & they enjoy many privileges. Don’t they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles? So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video.”

 

He further demanded Karan, Deepika, Shahid, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor to undergo a dope test in order to prove their innocent. Replying to the user, he tweeted, “Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter. Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji.”

 

Sirsa had claimed that the Bollywood actors who were introduced by Karan in a candid video from his party were actually in a ’drugged state’. He had written on Twitter, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

 

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans blast drug abuse allegation, ask MLA ‘What are you smoking?’

He also refused to apologise to the actors after politician Milind Deora refuted his claim and demanded an apology. Deora had revealed that his wife had also attended Karan’s party. “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know!” he had tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 08:59 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accidentZomato
    don't miss