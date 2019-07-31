Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans blast drug abuse allegation, ask MLA ‘What are you smoking?’

bollywood

Shortly after MLA Manjinder S Sirsa’a allegation that actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and others were ‘flaunting drugged state’ at a recent Bollywood party hosted by Karan Johar, fans have responded with disbelief.

The party took place on Saturday, and was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry. Host Karan Johar had shared a video on social media, in which he took a quick round of the party and introduced the stars on camera, one by one. Sirsa, sharing the same video, had written on Twitter, “Udta Bollywood. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!”

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Several people have responded to the MLA, wondering how he came to the conclusion that the actors were under the influence of drugs, especially since there was no evidence of drug abuse in the video. “Nothing’s wrong with this video, Sirsa. Bdw what are you smoking?” one person asked. Another person wrote that “it’s a private party’ and that this was snooping”.

Reacting to one person’s allegation that a couch next to Vicky Kaushal seemed to show drugs, one person wrote that it was a reflection of light instead. “They just look like they’re having a good time to me,” wrote one person.

Here are some more reactions

Nothing's wrong with this video, Sirsa.

Bdw what are you smoking ? — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) July 30, 2019

Get a life..it's a private party!! — Deepika (@dpka_tweets) July 30, 2019

That's reflection of light, but nice try though pic.twitter.com/13I2aTOV2R — Riaz Ahmed (@karmariaz) July 30, 2019

They just look like they’re having a good time to me. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) July 30, 2019

I think Sirsa ji wrote this tweet under some influence......Naa naaa drug shrugg nahi , kuch aur... — DrDv (@DrDineshVerma7) July 30, 2019

Dear sir , the maximum alcohol used in punjabi weddings.. raise your voice against that too.. — Ankit (@Ankit2809Ankit) July 30, 2019

This is like being morally judged by padosi waale uncle aunty but taken on a national scale lmao — Pritish Chakraborty (@Crank7) July 30, 2019

Hmm I didn’t see any drugs just bored faces and a rude Ranbir — Nimz (@NaimaH56) July 30, 2019

This is irresponsible. Don't just accuse people of using drugs unless you have evidence. If you have evidence of during abuse you should have called police. — Pradeep പ്രദീപ് (@Pradeep_tk) July 30, 2019

It appears to be a privately organized party & perfectly normal. What's the hassle here? — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) July 30, 2019

But where are the drugs? — Thot™🌈 (@Helga_HuffPuff) July 31, 2019

Responding to Sirsa’s original tweet, Congress politician Milind Deora refuted the claim while demanding an apology. He wrote, “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a ‘drugged state’ so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 18:31 IST