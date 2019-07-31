e-paper
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans blast drug abuse allegation, ask MLA ‘What are you smoking?’

Fans of actors Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others, have taken to Twitter to slam MLA Manjinder S Sirsa, who alleged that the actors were ‘flaunting their drugged state’ at a party.

bollywood Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actors Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and Ranbir Kapoor at Karan Johar’s party.
Actors Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and Ranbir Kapoor at Karan Johar’s party.

Shortly after MLA Manjinder S Sirsa’a allegation that actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and others were ‘flaunting drugged state’ at a recent Bollywood party hosted by Karan Johar, fans have responded with disbelief.

The party took place on Saturday, and was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry. Host Karan Johar had shared a video on social media, in which he took a quick round of the party and introduced the stars on camera, one by one. Sirsa, sharing the same video, had written on Twitter, “Udta Bollywood. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!”

 

Several people have responded to the MLA, wondering how he came to the conclusion that the actors were under the influence of drugs, especially since there was no evidence of drug abuse in the video. “Nothing’s wrong with this video, Sirsa. Bdw what are you smoking?” one person asked. Another person wrote that “it’s a private party’ and that this was snooping”.

Reacting to one person’s allegation that a couch next to Vicky Kaushal seemed to show drugs, one person wrote that it was a reflection of light instead. “They just look like they’re having a good time to me,” wrote one person.

Here are some more reactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Responding to Sirsa’s original tweet, Congress politician Milind Deora refuted the claim while demanding an apology. He wrote, “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a ‘drugged state’ so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 18:31 IST

