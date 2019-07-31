MLA alleges Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal ‘flaunting drugged state’ at party, Milind Deora refutes claims

bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, among others, recently attended a party at Karan Johar’s house and the filmmaker shared a video as well. However, the video is the reason for politicians arguing whether or not the celebrities filmed in it had consumed drugs. After SAD MLA Majinder Sirsa alleged that celebs were in a “drugged state”, Congress leader Milind Deora refuted the claims and demanded an apology.

Sirsa tweeted. “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09.”

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Responding to the tweet, Milind Deora, refuted the claim while demanding an apology. He wrote, “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.”

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a "drugged state" so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know!



I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

Nonetheless, internet was already busy debating over whether or not the actors are drugged — from sharing zoomed-in shots from the video to explaining how people high on alcohol can have blood-shot eyes, Twitteratti was completely divided over the issue. Check out some of the responses:

Yes drugged...It's no casual party with jus alcohol... pic.twitter.com/G4sVjL8maL — TheWhiteCamel (@The_White_Camel) July 30, 2019

How? I thought they’d all be snorting lines of coke or something. Thanks for wasting everyone’s time. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) July 30, 2019

Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, however, did not attend the party. Ranveer is shooting for the Kabir Khan’s ’83 in London, while Alia was in Ooty, shooting for Sadak 2.

