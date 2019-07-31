Sonam Kapoor celebrates Anand Ahuja’s birthday with cake, candles and flowers, Swara Bhasker calls him ‘prince among men’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:11 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja’s birthday on July 30 with cakes, candles and flowers. The actor has shared fresh pictures from their happy times together.

Taking to social media, she shared a whole bunch of pictures as Instagram stories. In one particular picture, the couple poses in front of a huge table, laid out with a cake, a candle and flowers. The original picture was shared by a person called Samyukta Nair of London (from her Instagram page we gather she is the owner of a women’s club called Jamavar, London). Sonam also shared pictures from Anand’s childhood, shared by his relative Priya on social media.

On Tuesday, Sonam had shared two pictures, from their wedding last year and another, a more recent one with a loving note. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest!” @anandahuja #everydayphenomen,” From her post, it seems that the couple is in London these days.

Sonam also shared many pictures and good wishes coming Anand’s way by family, friends and other film industry colleagues. She shared one post by actor Swara Bhasker which said “Happy Birthday Prince among men”. It was Sonam and Anand’s wedding in 2018 where Anand was dressed in sherwani, chudidar, turban and elaborate regal-style jewellery.

In fact, on Tuesday, almost the entire Kapoor family took to Instagram to wish Anand. The most prominent was his father-in-law Anil Kapoor who posted pictures of Anand playing basketball. His other daughter, producer Rhea and wife Sunita too wished Anand on his birthday.

Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, which is based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name. Paired opposite Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan, the film tells the story of an advertising professional who finds herself in an unusual situation when she is seen as a lucky charm for Indian cricket team. The film is scheduled to release in September this year.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 09:09 IST