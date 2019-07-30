Sonam Kapoor wishes love of her life Anand Ahuja on his birthday, Anil Kapoor has the coolest wish, see pics

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor along with other members of the Kapoor family, including her sister Rhea, father Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita Kapoor, took to social media to wish Anand Ahuja on his birthday on Tuesday. The businessman, who turned 36, married Sonam in 2018.

The actor wrote on Instagram, “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest!” @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal.” Sonam also shared pictures from his childhood, perhaps with his grandfather.

Sonam shared two pictures of them together -- one, from her wedding last year and another a more recent one. Another family member to wish Anand was Sonam’s kid sister Rhea. Posting two pictures of the couple, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my family @anandahuja I don’t know how you managed it but you’ve poured yourself so naturally into the madness that is the Kapoor clan and we can no longer imagine it without you. It’s crazy to think you haven’t been around this whole time! Happiest birthday to one of the chillest souls on planet earth! Love you so much #hujas #everydayphenomenal #bestever.”

However, looks like the coolest birthday wish that came Anand’s way was from father-in-law Anil Kapoor. Sharing pictures of Anand playing basketball, he wrote: “From the day that you came into our lives, you have made our hearts, home and lives happier @anandahuja! Thank you for giving @kapoor.sunita & me so many reasons to be thankful and proud of you every single day! Happy Birthday beta! We love you with all our hearts!”

So overwhelmed was Anand with the gesture, that he replied in the comments section and wrote: “I appreciate you posting these pics of me - must be the coolest I’ve looked. And coming from you, now looking even cooler. Thank you @anilskapoor - you, @kapoor.sunita , Pappa and @priya.ahuja27 are the best role models, confidants, friends and parents! I’m eternally grateful.”

Mother-in-law Sunita Kapoor too wished him and wrote: “Happy birthday Anand May you always be blessed with all that your heart desires and May your year be as amazing and as wonderful as you are Love you.”

