Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma seek justice for a dog beaten brutally in Mumbai, John Abraham calls for a protest

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have demanded justice for a dog that was brutally beaten when found taking shelter near a Worli building in Mumbai during the rains.

Sonam shared a video where the dog can be seen wriggling in pain. “Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS 9920388000.”

Sonam’spost attracted several comments from her industry friends. Riddhima commented, “This is beyond horrible !!!! My heart breaks just looking at this ! #stopanimalcrueltynow.” Esha Gupta wrote, “We need stricter laws against animal cruelty.” Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha posted, “This is inhuman!!!!”

Sharing a picture of the dog, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can’t stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time. Please swipe left for all the information.”

Meanwhile, John Abraham shared an update about the incident and called for animal lovers to stage a protest in front of the Worli building, Turf View, where a resident instructed the building manager to beat up the dog and later, also animal lovers.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently awaiting the release of The Zoya Factor that will see her star opposite Dulquer Salman. Anushka, on the other hand, is yet to announce a film after her last box office debale -Zero - that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, her production house is working on a few web shows.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:20 IST