Amitabh Bachchan shares pics of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, says ‘Happiness is the smile on progeny’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who often shares photos of his family, posted pictures of daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya on Twitter Monday morning. The actor retweeted the photos originally shared by a fan and wrote, “Happiness is the smile on progeny,” with heart emojis.

In the pictures that appear to be from a kabbadi match of Abhishek Bachchan’s Pink Panthers team, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen cheering on the team. They are seen wearing matching team jerseys as well.

Earlier, Aishwarya had also shared similar photos from the match to which Abhishek had replied,“good luck charms”. Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. Congratulating the team, Aishwarya also shared a group picture with the players and wrote, “GOD BLESS BOYZ. SHINE ON PINK PANTHERRRRSSSS.”

happiness is the smile on progeny !!❤️🌹😁 https://t.co/NkilBK40vt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019

Earlier, Amitabh also shared pictures from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow and announced that the shooting has been wrapped up. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

T 3241 - The wrap on 'Gulabo Sitabo' .. a non stop well planned schedule .. now onto the next .. KBC ! pic.twitter.com/XtQQQzXFVB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019

"अनवरत समय की चक्की चलती जाती है " ~ HRB pic.twitter.com/VJVvdbdYhC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019

Currently awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, Amitabh will soon make debuts in Marathi and Tamil cinema. He will make a guest appearance in AB Ani CD and has a full-fledged role in SJ Suriyah’s Uyarntha Manitha that also stars Ramya.

He will also be seen Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood debut, Jhund. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Amitabh has also wrapped up the shoot for Rumi Jaffery’s thriller Chehre where he will share the screen with Emraan Hashmi for the first time.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 10:11 IST