Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan is unrecognisable in first look from Ayushmann Khurrana comedy. See pic

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has begun shooting his next, Gulabo Sitabo, in Lucknow. He even shared a fan-made video of his arrival there, saying that social media is ahead with everything. Proving his words true, the first-look picture from the sets of the film have already been leaked online and are going viral.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitaabo also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Talking about the experience of his first day on the sets of the film, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “First days are first days and first days are a reckoning of what is to be done what needs to be observed .. what what what .. ahhh confusing as any other .. but hopefully we shall get it right soon ..It has begun , and that is important .. so another environ clothings make up crew artists all new and ready to give the best.”

Talking about getting his look ready for the shoot, he further wrote, “Its been an exhausting day .. the prosthetics have been tiresome and they sap all your efforts away .. but then this is what we aimed for .. hesitant to disclose the look .. methinks it shall be with the print media soon ..till then ..my abbreviated resolve.”

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Amitabh plays a grumpy old landlord from Lucknow in the film. “When Shoojit showed him the look sketch, he was excited to work on the film, taking it on as a new challenge. He is required to sit down with the make-up team for hours before starting the shoot. An international crew has come on board to work on the appearance,” it quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, tweeted about his arrival in Lucknow, Amitabh had written, “aahhhh .. the world of instantcy .. before you realise its out and over .. you find out from Twiiter where you went and why !!!”

aaahhhh .. the world of instantcy .. before you realise its out and over .. you find out from Twiiter where you went and why !!!!🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/IcYDSxlKF3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

T 3199 - गए तो ऐसे थे ऐसे , बाहर निकले शूटिंग के लिए तो ये बन गए ,,, क्या बन गए ये बता नहीं सकता अभी !🙏🤨🌹🤣 pic.twitter.com/DOxKeVh7mg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2019

While Amitabh and Shoojit last worked together in Piku, where Deepika Padukone played his daughter, this is the first time the director is working with Ayushmann. Last seen in Taapsee Pannu’s Badla, Amitabh will also feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Ayushmann’s last film was Sriram Raghwan’s thriller Andhadhun where he played a blind piano player and he is currently gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo is a family drama comedy slated to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020.

