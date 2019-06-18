Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for Gulabo Sitabo

Actor Amitabh Bachhan have started shooting his new film Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be directed by Shoojit Sircar. He has tweeted :“One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..”

He then continued: “From Lucknow today ‘GULABO SITABO ‘ .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??”

Amitabh Bachhan has last worked with Shoojit Sircar in Piku, which was a film about father and daughter relationship, also starring Deepika Padukone as his daughter.

Amitabh Bachhan was last seen in Badla in which he played a role of a lawyer also starring Tapsee Pannu; the film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Ayushmann’s last film was Sriram Raghwan’s thriller Andhadhun in which he played a blind piano player.

Prior to moving on with the shooting of Gulabo Sitabo, Amitab Bachhan was on the sets of Chehre along with Emran Hashmi whereas, Ayushman Khurana is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Article 15 in which he plays the role of a cop, the movie is going to be a thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha he will also start shooting Shubh Mangal Jyada Sawdhan which is going to be a sequel to Shubh Mangal Sawdhan in which we also saw Bhumi Pednekar as the Female Lead.

Gulabo Sitabo is going to be a family drama comedy which is going to hit the theaters on April 24 next year.

