Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor twin in white and their gym wear is nothing like what you expect, see pics

Daughters of late actor Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor , are often spotted in Mumbai, but not many of them are with them together. However, their latest pictures are one of a kind and will certainly set some sister goals.

Janhvi shared fresh pictures with her sister as her Instagram stories where they were seen sporting casuals in a gym. While one picture showed Khushi standing atop Janhvi, another showed the sisters balancing together, laughing. Janvhi shared the pictures with a tag ‘gym look’. The best part, perhaps, was the sisters’ dresses – Janhvi wears a white, embroidered salwar suit with matching jootis and large earrings and Khushi is seen in denims paired with a short white top – not quite the ‘gym look’ one would expect.

Recently, Anshula Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram and stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi, alongwith her brother Arjun Kapoor were quick to respond. While Arjun wrote ‘life’, Janhvi called Anshula her ‘favourite’.

Janhvi celebrated one year of her debut film Dhadak recently and posted a picture with her first co-star and Shahid Kapoor’s half brother Ishaan Khatter and wrote, “1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar With this film you’ve given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I’ve always only dreamed of. Thank you for being my guiding light and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. ❤️ love you team Dhadak I miss you’ll everyday!!”

Janhvi has completed one leg of her next, Roohi Afza, alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is also working on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena biopic where she will play the titular role. Later this year, she will also start shooting for Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht that will also star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Aditya Roy Kapur.

