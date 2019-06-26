Janhvi Kapoor puts make-up on sister Khushi during sleepover with friends. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned make-up artist for her younger sister Khushi, making her look like a doll.Janhvi on Tuesday evening posted a string of videos on her Instagram stories. In one video, the Dhadak actor says she did the eye make-up for Khushi.

In another clip, Janhvi asks Khushi to show off her eye make-up, and an image shows Khushi flaunting her glittery eyes.

Janhvi has started shooting for her upcoming next RoohiAfza, a horror comedy along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, also stars Varun Sharma.

It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

