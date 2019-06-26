Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor’s film set to enter Rs 100 cr club, is a superhit

Actor Shahid Kapoor may be receiving flak for his choice of role and film with his latest outing, Kabir Singh, but the movie has set the cash registers ringing at domestic ticket windows. The film is inching towards the Rs 100 crore-mark in just five days of its release. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani in a prominent role.

According to a Boxofficeindia report, Kabir Singh earned Rs 16 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 93 crore. The film opened to critics widely panning it for its ‘toxic masculinity’ and misogynistic attitude.

However, the audiences have remained unaffected by the criticism. Kabir Singh — a remake of the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy – has been on a record-breaking spree ever since the release on June 21. After becoming the top opener for Shahid Kapoor and top non-holiday opening film of 2019 with Rs 20 crore, the movie broke the record for the biggest Sunday numbers of the year. Toppling Salman Khan’s Bharat by Rs 2 crore, Kabir Singh made close to Rs 28 crore.

#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

Kabir Singh earned Rs 20 crore on Friday, Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 27.7 crore on Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that Kabir Singh’s success is defied several setbacks — despite no hike in ticket prices (normal among the bigger releases), a non-holiday release and massive criticism, Kabir Singh has registered the highest Monday figures for a normally priced film with Rs 17 crore collection on Monday. The previous best was Sultan, which made Rs 15 crore on Monday in 2016.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 08:55 IST