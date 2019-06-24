Janhvi Kapoor spotted on shoot in Mumbai. Is this her look from Rajkummar Rao’s RoohiAfza?

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as she shot for a film. Spotted standing alone, Janhvi was seen in a green kurta-pyjama and grey sweatshirt.

The pictures and Janhvi’s look could be from her upcoming horror comedy film RoohiAfza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The shooting for the film began two weeks ago.

A post shared on June 14 from the official Twitter account of Maddock Films read: “Karne aa rahe hai attention ko kabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai Rooh-Afza! (Coming to grab all the attention. Rooh Afza begins today)”.

Rajkummar shared a photograph of the film’s clapboard and wrote the same caption. This will be the first time Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, also stars Varun Sharma. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar’s third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.

At the first edition of the Grazia Millennial Awards on Wednesday, Janhvi said, “The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil’s eye.

“So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in the film.”

Janhvi made her Hindi film debut with Dhadak when she was 21. Janhvi, who started working at a young age, says, “I am looking forward to growing old. Actually everyone says I am mentally very young and I am still stuck at 10. So, I think I should grow up now a little bit.”

