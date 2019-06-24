Tamannaah Bhatia pays double price for lavish Versova apartment, pegged at Rs 80,778 per sqft. See pic

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has paid twice the going rate for a lavish sea-view apartment in Mumbai’s Versova, according to a report. The price translates to Rs 80,778 per square foot.

According to documents obtained by DNA, Tamannaah bought the apartment from builder Sameer Bhojwani. Prices for properties barely 500 metres from the Baahubali actor’s new apartment are in the Rs 30000-40000 per square foot range.

An advertisement for the Bayview apartments.

The report adds that the actor shelled out Rs 16.60 crore for the flat. “The ready-reckoner rate for the apartment is Rs 4.56 crore,” the report adds, and Tamannaah ‘even paid Rs 99.60 lakh as stamp duty for the registration’. Her apartment is on the 14th floor of a building named Bayview, on the Versova-Juhu link road. It has a ‘view of the sea from all four sides’. “The building is 22 storeys high, and it offers sea view from every side of the apartment. Secondly, the actor can have interiors the way she wants in the house,” the report quoted a broker familiar with the deal as saying. He added that Tamannaah intends on spending a further Rs 2 crore on the interiors of her new home.

Recently, actor Aamir Khan shelled out Rs 35 crore on a ‘9,000 square feet of commercial space on SV Road in Santa Cruz West in a building called Prime Plaza‘. Vivek Oberoi had paid Rs 14 crore for a new bungalow in Juhu, while actor Alia Bhatt recently purchased property in Juhu, also reportedly for twice the going rate, with the intention of making it the office of her new production company.

Tamannaah is best known for her work in south cinema, but has appeared in Ajay Devgn’s Himmatwala remake, as well as the blockbuster Baahubali franchise.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 09:15 IST