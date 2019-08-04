Chhichhore trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor celebrate Friendship Day by retelling 3 Idiots, Dil Chahta Hai

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:13 IST

The trailer for Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s next, Chhichhore is out. Lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor shared the film’s trailer on social media on Friendship Day, Sunday.

Chhichhore, which also stars Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar, is the story of a group of friends in a college. Sushant plays Anni, a guy who can’t muster the courage to talk to girls, one in particular--Maya, played by Shraddha Kapoor. There is also the street smart Sexa, played by Varun, and the innocent soul Mummy, played by Tushar Pandey. The gang includes more boys with more childish names like Acid, Bevda and Raggie, which were all the rave with school kids around 10 years ago but were discarded just as easily.

The plot could remind you a lot of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots or Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. The kids have the time of their life in college but time and 9-5 shifts pull them apart. They meet years later in a hospital (and with the shoddiest old people make-up they could manage) when one of the boys meets with an accident (or gets beaten to a pulp by someone) and the gang decides to avenge their friend. Also a lot like Stephen King’s It.

Nitesh gave Bollywood it’s most successful film with Aamir Khan’s Dangal but the only thing in common between the two appears to be the green and sepia tint he uses on the picture. While Dangal earned more than Rs 2000 crore at the world box office, nothing can be said about Chhichhore yet.

The film releases on August 30 and will clash with Prabhas and Shraddha’s Saaho, something Tiwari is not very happy about. “I wish it was avoidable. For 10 months, yours is the only film scheduled to release on a particular day, and then a month before (the release) you are no longer the only film releasing on that day. It is something you cannot be happy about,” Tiwari had told IANS.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 12:10 IST