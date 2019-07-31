Saaho vs Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor to have 2 releases on August 30 as Prabhas-Sushant Singh Rajput films clash

bollywood

The release date of Nitesh Tiwari’s film Chhichhore has been confirmed and so is its clash with Prabhas’ big budget multilingual action drama, Saaho. Both the films star Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and will now hit theatres on August 30.

Chhichhore was expected to be delayed in order to avoid a clash with Saaho. The trailer of the film will be released on Friendship Day that falls on August 4 this month.

However, confirming the release date, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 [Friendship Day]... All set for 30 Aug 2019 release... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari.”

#Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 [Friendship Day]... All set for 30 Aug 2019 release... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari. pic.twitter.com/pyXPQbZcWP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2019

Earlier, Sujeeth’s Saaho was set to clash with multi-starrer Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House on Independence Day, August 15. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Netflix Original Sacred Games will also arrive on the same day. It was to avoid this clash that Saaho was delayed.

However, Shraddha might now find herself in a tough spot with both her films clashing on August 30. While Saaho is her first South film and boasts of some very expensive, never-seen-before action scenes, Chhichhore is a multi-starrer romcom directed by Nitesh, known for delivering one of the biggest Bollywood grossers, Dangal.

Chhichhore revolves around the life of seven friends from 1992 to present day. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead along with Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Nalneesh Neel. The poster of the film introduces the younger avatars of the characters standing behind their older avatars while posing for a group picture.

