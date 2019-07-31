Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy a boat ride in Sicily, to party with Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry in Italy. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2019

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, who had just returned from their Miami vacation, have already left for another fun outing in Sicily. Even before her fans could get over the pictures of her birthday celebrations in Miami, a video of her enjoying a boat ride in Sicily has surfaced online.

The couple have arrived in Italy to attend a star-studded bash that has all from Leonardo DiCaprio to Katy Perry on the guest list. Ahead of the party, they made sure to go for a boat ride in the blue waters. While Priyanka is seen giggling in a green polka-dotted short dress paired with a hat and shades, Nick is in a shirt and shorts and sits calmly in the direction of the boat.

Nick is currently gearing up for his Happiness Begins tour and shared his excitement in a few candid videos shared on Instagram. As he talks about his tour, Priyanka can be seen cheering and screaming in the background. Another video shows Priyanka playing one of his new numbers as he talks to his fans about his upcoming tour.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick’s Miami vacation continues to be a matter of interest for their fans. Many pictures of Priyanka riding a water scooter in a pink bikini paired with matching gloves, lying in an inflated pool with Nick leaning on to her, smoking a cigarette along with Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra had gone viral.

While her fans couldn’t stop talking about her colourful striped dress and pink bikini, she was also trolled for smoking despite suffering from asthma. She was also called out for having a party as floods continued to wreak havoc in Assam, of which she is a brand ambassador.

