Priyanka Chopra plays Nick Jonas’ music ahead of his tour, Twitter dubs her his biggest fan. Watch video

American singer Nick Jonas is excited for his upcoming tour and so is wife and actor Priyanka Chopra. The Happiness Begins tour is just seven days away and the couple couldn’t contain their excitement and shared it on Instagram.

Nick shared a video on his Instagram account, taking about how is very excited for the tour. As he speaks in front of the camera, Priyanka can be seen giggling and screaming for him in the background as she lay sideways on a bed. Nick captioned the video, “One week away from the start of the #happinessbeginstour who’s ready?”

Many of their fans also noticed Priyanka’s excitement in the video and commented on the same. A fan wrote, “I love how much all your wives support you guys! We’re lucky to have some new super fans.” Another wrote, “You may think you’re the biggest Jonas brothers fan but if you’re not priyanka Chopra Jonás, you’re wrong.” One more user wrote, “I am super excited , love how much your wife support you as always , Nick you such a lucky guys to have this beautiful wife in your life.”

Nick shared another video in his Instagram stories of Priyanka playing his music for him as he records the moment. While he asks her again and again about the delay saying ‘waiting for your song’, she eventually plays one of his recent numbers.

Priyanka and Nick have recently returned from Miami where they celebrated Priyanka’s first birthday after their wedding. Priyanka’s birthday celebrations were in news as many pictures of her went viral, including her wearing a pink bikini with gloves, on a water scooter and soaking some sun in colourful co-ords. She was joined by cousin Parineeti Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra for the birthday bash.She later shared some of the best pictures from the party, including her romantic moments with Nick.

