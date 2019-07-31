Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli’s aggression: ‘He’s like that on field because he’s so passionate, he’s the most shaant person I know’

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma has often been referred to about her influence on husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, be it before or after their wedding. The actor has claimed that unlike his on-field demeanour, Virat is the calmest person she know.

Talking to Filmfare about Virat’s on-field image, Anushka said, “He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met. Off the field, he’s so relaxed. You can ask my friends, my team. He’s like that on field only because he’s so passionate. He’s not aggressive in real life. That’s only his demeanour on the field. He’s the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow! You’re so chill.’”

Talking about how they sometimes see off and pick each other at the airport, Anushka said, ”Those are the moments you steal when you lead lives that are so demanding. For that, your priorities have to be set. I’m never going to be like, ‘Oh please spend more time with me at the cost of your work’. No, please do your work. He’s the same with me. When you respect each other’s work and your own, there’s respect in the marriage.”

Anushka Sharma (C), wife of India's captain Virat Kohli applauds India's victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on July 6, 2019. ( AFP )

Anushka had joined Virat for the ICC Cricket World Cup in the UK. The actor returned with him post the final though India couldn’t make it through. She is currently working on her production ventures which include a Netflix Original series, titled Mai. The series will revolve around a middle-aged woman who finds her ferocity in the underworld when she accidentally kills a notorious mafia leader. How she is pulled deeper into the criminal and political underworld with the growth of her cult will form the crux of the story.

