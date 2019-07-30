Anushka Sharma on pregnancy rumours: ‘You can’t do anything about it, you just ignore it’

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma, who married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in a grand ceremony in Italy, has been in the news for sometime now, with rumours mills claiming multiple times that she is pregnant. Reacting to the reports, Anushka has now said that she is irritated by such speculation.

Speaking to Filmfare in an interview, Anushka said, “Yeah. If you’re married then people ask, is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything. ”

“An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is. Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they’ve said something. Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That’s because they’re trendy. But they’re said to be pregnant. It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it,” she added.

Talking about getting married at an early age of 29, Anushka said earlier this year, “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. (Smiles) And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she said. Anushka added that while a man never worries about his career when getting married.”

Last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero where she starred alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka is yet to announce any project where she will act. However, her production house has the plate full with several web shows under production.

