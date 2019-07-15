Anushka Sharma on marrying Virat Kohli at 29: ‘It was supposedly young for an actress. But I was in love’

Actor Anushka Sharma has once again heaped praises on her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. Talking to Filmfare in an interview, she said she that while some may think that it is rare for an a female actor to get married at 29, she did it because she was in love.

When asked about how more and more actors are tying the knot at a young age, Anushka said the audience doesn’t really care about their marital status in real life. “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. (Smiles) And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she said. Anushka added that while a man never worries about his career when getting married, why should a woman?

She added that Virat and her click because how honest they are. “His honesty is something I deeply value. I’m an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He’s brutally honest too. I’m so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It’s so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He’s someone, who’s constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I’m also like that. We don’t take ourselves so seriously. We’re similar as people. That’s why we get along,” she said.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a secret wedding in Italy in December 2017. The two, now often share pictures and messages of love for each other on social media.

Virat recently shared a picture with Anushka on Instagram while he was playing at the ICC World Cup in England. “Mr and Mrs,” Virat wrote alongside a photograph. In the picture, they are seen standing on either side of a table with a photo frame that has ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ written on its two sides. Anushka looks happy to point at the ‘Mrs’, while Virat strikes a casual pose with a smirk on his face.

In another picture shared by Anushka, the couple is seen sharing a goofy moment. “Seal the silly moments,” she captioned the picture in which she is seen laughing away.

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, which was a dud at the box office. She has not announced any project since but is producing a series on Netflix and another on Amazon Prime.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 17:52 IST