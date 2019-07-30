Kangana Ranaut thanks fans, media with folded hands after Judgementall Hai Kya’s success, says this gives her hope ‘to achieve equal human rights’

bollywood

Jul 30, 2019

Actor Kangana Ranaut has thanked fans and friends for showering their love on her latest film, Judgementall Hai Kya in a fresh video that was shared online by her team. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and starring Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur alongside Kangana, the film is being appreciated for its sensitive portrayal of the subject and is also having an impressive run at the box office.

In the video, Kangana is seen enjoying the weather in her scenic home town, Manali. Clad in a pink dress with her hair left open, Kangana says, “I would like to thank everyone for showering JHK with positive responses. Bobby is a unique girl who is specially-abled with a broken destiny. For someone like her to get so much, love, affection and acceptance, gives me great hope about our upcoming generation to achieve equal human rights.”

Kangana Ranaut Thanks The Media & Her Fans For Making Judgementall Hai Kya a success #JudgementallHaiKya pic.twitter.com/5zL2pFHLSv — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2019

Made on an estimated budget of only Rs 30 crore, trade experts believe the film is already a hit. Current box office trends also suggest Judgementall Hai Kya may break even by the end of the week. Apart from the box office collection, reports suggest producers have already made Rs 40 crore after selling the music and satellite rights of the film.

It earned an estimated Rs 19.25 crore over the first weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s performance and wrote, “#BoxofficeSummary - #Sunday:#JudgementallHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend. #TheLionKing: Continues to roar. Scores big numbers on Sat and now, Sun. Eyes ₹ 150 cr *lifetime biz*.”

#BoxofficeSummary - #Sunday:

⭐️ #JudgementallHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend.

⭐️ #TheLionKing: Continues to roar. Scores big numbers on Sat and now, Sun. Eyes ₹ 150 cr *lifetime biz*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya is a ‘psychological comedy’ about Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar), two murder suspects who share an unusual chemistry. Critics have been showering praise on the film, especially Kangana’s act as the eccentric Bobby, calling it her career best.

Jul 30, 2019